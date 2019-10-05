Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
North Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Fernand R. Sevigny

Fernand R. Sevigny Obituary
Fernand R. Sevigny
of N. Chelmsford, MA

Fernand R. Sevigny of N. Chelmsford, MA died Oct. 3, 2019. Visiting hours Sun. 2 to 6 P.M. Funeral Mon. at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford, MA 01863. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 5, 2019
