Fernand R. Sevigny
of N. Chelmsford, MA
Fernand R. Sevigny of N. Chelmsford, MA died Oct. 3, 2019. Visiting hours Sun. 2 to 6 P.M. Funeral Mon. at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford, MA 01863. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 5, 2019