1/1
Florence I. Gingras
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Former Resident of Lowell, MA, 93

Tamarac, Florida - Florence I. Gingras (Grenier), age 93, passed away Saturday, October 10th, at home surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Roland Gingras who passed away on Oct 17, 1995. She was born in Lowell, a daughter of the late Romeo and Marie Louise (Lessard) Grenier. Florence attended St. Joseph High School in Lowell.

Florence enjoyed traveling to California and Florida to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid Scrabble player, loved playing cards ("playing for her boots"), and spent many hours documenting her family history as well as the history of Lowell. She also delighted in challenging others at board games and solving puzzles on her IPad. She will be loved and missed by all.

She is survived by five children: Irene Boisvert and fiancé Ronald Pivik of Tamarac, FL, who lovingly cared for her during her last few years, Rita Kellas and her husband John of Oxnard CA, Claire Taylor and her partner Walter Niemaszyk of Dracut, Roland Gingras of Pepperell and Paul Gingras and his wife Adina of Litchfield, NH; one sister, Rita Scanlon, of Lowell; four sisters-in-law Agnes Grenier, Dolores Grenier, Joanne Grenier and Cecile Boucher; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and all the friends and acquaintances she made in her lifetime.

She was a sister of the late Arthur, Alberic, Maurice, Gerard, Leo and Roger Grenier and Sr. Antoinette Grenier, Alice Guilbeault, Dolores Marcouillier, Lucille Guernsey, Jacqueline (Anstiss) Casserly, Simonne Grenier, Therese Pageau, and Claire Dufresne.

Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. Her Committal Service will be held on Monday, Oct. 26 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pavilion area at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To ensure everyone's safety, all those attending the services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Committal service will also be livestreamed and can be accessed through Florence's memorial page on the Funeral Home website. The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Florence's name to a charity of your choice. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Florence I. Gingras


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Committal
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved