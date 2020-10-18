Former Resident of Lowell, MA, 93
Tamarac, Florida - Florence I. Gingras (Grenier), age 93, passed away Saturday, October 10th, at home surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Roland Gingras who passed away on Oct 17, 1995. She was born in Lowell, a daughter of the late Romeo and Marie Louise (Lessard) Grenier. Florence attended St. Joseph High School in Lowell.
Florence enjoyed traveling to California and Florida to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid Scrabble player, loved playing cards ("playing for her boots"), and spent many hours documenting her family history as well as the history of Lowell. She also delighted in challenging others at board games and solving puzzles on her IPad. She will be loved and missed by all.
She is survived by five children: Irene Boisvert and fiancé Ronald Pivik of Tamarac, FL, who lovingly cared for her during her last few years, Rita Kellas and her husband John of Oxnard CA, Claire Taylor and her partner Walter Niemaszyk of Dracut, Roland Gingras of Pepperell and Paul Gingras and his wife Adina of Litchfield, NH; one sister, Rita Scanlon, of Lowell; four sisters-in-law Agnes Grenier, Dolores Grenier, Joanne Grenier and Cecile Boucher; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and all the friends and acquaintances she made in her lifetime.
She was a sister of the late Arthur, Alberic, Maurice, Gerard, Leo and Roger Grenier and Sr. Antoinette Grenier, Alice Guilbeault, Dolores Marcouillier, Lucille Guernsey, Jacqueline (Anstiss) Casserly, Simonne Grenier, Therese Pageau, and Claire Dufresne.
Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. Her Committal Service will be held on Monday, Oct. 26 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pavilion area at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To ensure everyone's safety, all those attending the services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Committal service will also be livestreamed and can be accessed through Florence's memorial page on the Funeral Home website. The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Florence's name to a charity of your choice
