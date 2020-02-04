|
|
Lillian Turner, age 101, passed peacefully Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Elder W. Turner to whom she was married for 45 years. She was born in Ashton RI, July 8, 1918, the daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Mills) Campbell. She was elected Town Clerk of Billerica, MA in 1972 and filled that role through her retirement in 1980. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Billerica and the Aim Hi Club. She was also a member of the Billerica Emblem Club #212, Gold Star Wives of America, Golden Age Club of Billerica, Retired County and Municipal Employees Association, and the Order of the Eastern Star for 81 years.Lillian is survived by her three loving children, her son Elder Dale Turner and his wife Victoria of Nebo, NC, her daughter Marybeth Briant of Lowell, MA, and her son William Campbell Turner and his wife Jill of Cary, NC.She leaves 7 adoring grandchildren; Deann LaDow, Coree Chandler, Todd Coombs, Erica Perry, Shelli Griffith, Kayla Greenrod and Lindy Turner. She also leaves 14 loving great-grandchildren; Corinn Garvey, Kyle Enwright, Britini Chandler, Brandon Perry, Kurt Chandler, Corey Coombs, Austin Perry, Shane Coombs, Jesse Perry, Blake Coombs, Paige Griffith, Arden Greenrod, Sara Griffith and Owen Greenrod.
She is also survived by two great-great-grandchildren; Brooke Marr and McKenna Enwright.
Turner
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica, MA. Relatives and friends invited. Guestbook available at www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.
View the online memorial for Florence Lillian Turner, 101
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 4, 2020