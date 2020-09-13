1/
Florence Louise Holton
Retired School Teacher, Nashua, NH

Florence Louise Holton, a lifelong Lowell resident, died in Lowell on Saturday August 22, 2020.

Florence was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Patrick A. and the late Elizabeth B. (Shanahan) Holton.

She was educated in the Lowell school system, was a graduate of Lowell High School and graduated from Lowell State Teachers College with a BS in Elementary Education and Boston University with a Master's Degree in Education in 1949.

Prior to her retirement, Florence was a principal and teacher in the Nashua, NH school system for many years.

Florence was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Teresa Holton who died in 2018.

She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Holton

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday August 28, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church for her family followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL, MA (978) 458-8768.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
