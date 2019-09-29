Lowell Sun Obituaries

Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Church Billerica
Florence M. Beach


1930 - 2019
Florence M. Beach Obituary
Loving Mother and Grandmother

Milford

MILFORD – Florence M. (Patrician) Beach, age 88, beloved wife of the late Charles C. "Cliff" Beach died Friday at Countryside Health Care in Milford after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Boston, December 14, 1930 a daughter of the late Hebert and Mary (Campbell) Patrician and lived in Roxbury, then moved to and resided in Billerica for over 55 years before moving to Milford five years ago.

She is survived by her two loving daughters, Patricia doVal and her husband Jose of Milford and Lin "Linda" Beach of Billerica; one granddaughter PJ doVal and her husband Michael Sperry; two great-granddaughters Lyra and Priya as well as her sister-in-law Lorraine Patrician.

Florence's family would like to thank the staff of Countryside Health Care Center Memory Care Unit for all the love and care they gave her.

BEACH – Of Milford, formerly of Billerica and Roxbury, Sept. 27, Florence M. (Patrician) Beach. Visitation will be held Tuesday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd. Billerica from 9 – 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church Billerica at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Countryside Health Care – Milford (Memory Care Unit), 1 Countryside Dr., Milford, MA 01757. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
