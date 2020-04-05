Lowell Sun Obituaries
of Salem, NH; 77

SALEM, NH

Florence M. "Tootsie" (Ducharme) Thellen of Salem, NH, age 77, formerly of Lowell, died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Lawrence General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Albert L. Thellen, to whom she had been married for 58 years.

Born in Dorchester on April 3, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Arthur R. and Jeanne (Gilbert) Ducharme.

Prior to her retirement, Tootsie was employed at Walmart in Hudson, NH as a sales associate.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Roger M. Thellen of New Ipswich, NH; a brother, John Ducharme; several nieces and nephews as well as a dear friend, Patricia Rondeau of Dracut and her late husband Edward Rondeau.

Funeral Services were held privately.The McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth St, Lowell, is assisting with arrangements.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
