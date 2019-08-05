|
|
Florence Marie (Desjardins) Savage
Florence Marie (Desjardins) Savage, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 3rd, 2019. She was the wife of Ronald Savage with whom she shared 11 years of Marriage. Born on June 4, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Rita (Charbonneau) Desjardins. Florence was raised and educated in Wolcott, CT. before moving to Massachusetts in 1979.
Before her retirement Florence worked for several years at Heartland foods in Salem, MA. and Eye Care P.C. in Lynn. She spent summers in Peabody, MA. And Winters in Sarasota, Fl. where she enjoyed cooking and gathering with friends.
Florence was a kind, gentle and caring soul who will live on in our hearts forever.
Florence is survived by her daughter Sherri Ann (Simpson)and her husband Robert Melvin of Peabody, M.A., Her son David Simpson and his Wife Cheryl Simpson of Newton N.H., Steven Savage of Lowell MA., Ronald Savage Jr. and his wife Sharon Savage of Salem, N.H., Sean Savage of Lowell MA., Brothers George Desjardins of North Carolina and Paul Desjardins of Wolcott CT., Grandchildren Kaitlin Simpson, Madison Melvin and Robert Melvin of Peabody MA., Steven Brady of Salem, MA., Jordan, Nathan and Brittany Savage of Lowell, MA., Brian and his wife Tayla Savage of Salem, N.H., Erin Swerdlow and her husband Todd Swerdlow of Indiana., Jonathan Girard and his wife Laura Girard of Concord N.H. Great grandchildren Tyler, Jackson, and Ellis Swerdlow of Indiana., Dominic and Josephine Girard of Concord N.H. and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Mackey Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., (Rt.114) Middleton, MA. Her Funeral mass will take place on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 11:00 am, in St. Adelaide Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody, MA all are asked to gather at the church. Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell, MA at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 5, 2019