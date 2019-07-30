|
Florence (Schwartz) Parrino, 89, a longtime resident of Lowell MA and Daytona Beach FL, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 peaceful at her home with her family by her side. She was the widow of Joseph V. Parrino, who passed away in 2011 just one month before their 58th anniversary.
Born May 25, 1930, in Queens, New York, she was a daughter of the late Adolph (Abraham), and the late Ethel (Weinberger) Schwartz. She was raised and educated in Queens, graduating from Newtown High School, and Queens College with a degree in psychology. She then went on to obtain her Master's in Education from Salem State. During her years in college she met the love of her life, Joseph Parrino, they married not long after graduating. They moved around the country in their early years together, then settled in Lowell in the early 1960's.
She resided in Lowell's Belvidere section. She was employed as a guidance counselor with the Dracut School System and retired in 1992. After many years visiting Daytona Beach for summer family vacations, She and her husband found their retirement winter home in 1982. She loved to travel, especially with her late husband. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing tennis, fishing, attending concerts and plays and a night out at bingo. Undoubtedly, her favorite way to spend time was with her family and close friends.
She is survived by her three daughters, Lynn Clermont and her husband Paul of Westford, Susan Buote and her husband David of Lowell, and Jill Parrino and her husband Michael Schott of Shirley; her four grandchildren, Stephen Clermont and his wife, Alex, of Chelsea and Sarah Clermont and her husband, Steven Larrick of New York and Samantha Buote of Lowell and Katelyn White and her husband, Michael, of Salem, NH; her brother, Leon Schwartz and his wife, Joyce, of Bethpage, Long Island, NY. In addition, she is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Predeceased by her brother, the late Robert Schwartz and sister in law, the late Yvette Schwartz.
YOU ARE INVITED TO HER VISITING HOURS 10A.M. UNTIL 12 P.M. ON FRIDAY AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. A PROCESSION TO ST MARY CEMETERY, TEWKSBURY, FOR HER COMMITTAL SERVICE WILL FOLLOW THE VISITATION. SHE ALWAYS ENJOYED PBS TELEVISION, PLEASE MAKE MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS IN HER MEMORY TO YOUR LOCAL PBS AFFILIATE WHICH CAN BE FOUND AT pbs.org/donate. E-CONDOLENCE - MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Lowell Sun on July 30, 2019