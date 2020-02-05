Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Netzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd A. "Andy" Netzer


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd A. "Andy" Netzer Obituary
Loving husband, father and brother

LOWELL

Floyd A. "Andy" Netzer, 77, of Lowell died Monday January 27, 2020 at Northwood Rehab with his loving family by his side.

He was married to his beautiful wife, Nancy A. (Lamphier) Netzer, who survives him.

Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, November 16, 1942, the son of the late Floyd D. and the late Rose J. (Massucco) Netzer, he attended Lexington schools and was a graduate of Burlington High school Class of 1962.

A skilled carpenter by trade, Andy was an accomplished self-employed finish carpenter who worked through-out the Acton area.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving and vacationing at Newfound Lake in New Hampshire. However, his greatest joy was when he was with his family.

Besides his wife, Andy is survived by two step-sons Harold T. Pearson of Lowell and Jeffrey J. Pearson of Manchester, NH; a step-grandson Deven J. Pearson and his mother Kelly Martinez of Lowell; his sister and best friend Rosemarie Sullivan, her husband Robert of Townsend and their daughters Janette Sullivan and Lisa Sullivan-Zaikis; his dear aunt Anna Keenan of North Chelmsford; and his loving nieces and nephews.

Netzer

There will be no calling hours. Funeral Services will be private. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to St. Jude's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458 – 8768.



View the online memorial for Floyd A. "Andy" Netzer
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -