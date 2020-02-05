|
|
Loving husband, father and brother
LOWELL
Floyd A. "Andy" Netzer, 77, of Lowell died Monday January 27, 2020 at Northwood Rehab with his loving family by his side.
He was married to his beautiful wife, Nancy A. (Lamphier) Netzer, who survives him.
Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, November 16, 1942, the son of the late Floyd D. and the late Rose J. (Massucco) Netzer, he attended Lexington schools and was a graduate of Burlington High school Class of 1962.
A skilled carpenter by trade, Andy was an accomplished self-employed finish carpenter who worked through-out the Acton area.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving and vacationing at Newfound Lake in New Hampshire. However, his greatest joy was when he was with his family.
Besides his wife, Andy is survived by two step-sons Harold T. Pearson of Lowell and Jeffrey J. Pearson of Manchester, NH; a step-grandson Deven J. Pearson and his mother Kelly Martinez of Lowell; his sister and best friend Rosemarie Sullivan, her husband Robert of Townsend and their daughters Janette Sullivan and Lisa Sullivan-Zaikis; his dear aunt Anna Keenan of North Chelmsford; and his loving nieces and nephews.
Netzer
There will be no calling hours. Funeral Services will be private. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to St. Jude's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458 – 8768.
View the online memorial for Floyd A. "Andy" Netzer
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 5, 2020