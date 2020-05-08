Lowell
Baptized Fotini, aka. Fay (Krosaris) Panaras, a lady of great Christian faith, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt and friend, departed us on Monday, May 4th, 2020 at approximately 7:00am. At 7:15am, the family was comforted because they received a clear sign that Fay went through the express line and got her heavenly angel's wings.
A longtime resident of Lowell, at the age of 86, after a battle with Alzheimer's, Fay passed with profound sadness to her family.
It was a beautiful spring day with a slight crisp breeze in the air. The birds were chirping and the trees and flowers were blooming. It was perfect for Mom to see.
She was a daughter of the late Nikolaos and Dimitra (Triantafillou) Krosaris, born on August 4th, 1933, in the small town of Kalambaka, Greece. At the age of six, her father passed away leaving her dear mother alone to raise five children with another on the way. A brother, Giorgios, had died shortly after birth.
Back in those days life was difficult. There was no running water in homes. Luckily there were two springs that flowed constantly with cold water from the mountains that the town nestled up against. They were poor and destitute with no shoes at times.
Her education cut short at the age of seven due to World War II. Their house burned to the ground. Fatherless, the family struggled to survive until 1945 and for years after. Later on, Fay was captured by Greek rebels and managed to escape in the middle of the night, while they were sleeping, and made her way back home. Her Mom brought her to a neighbor's house for hiding.
When Fay was only 12, she labored hard in the crop fields, along with her sister, Eva, to help their mother support the family. Later on, she, also, worked at a roofing tile company where her hands would get burnt.
On September 13th, 1959, she married, the late John "Ioannis" Panaras. Fay was a devoted wife and a great homemaker. They celebrated 59 years of marriage.
The economy in Greece was poor so in 1964 the couple emigrated to Germany where Fay worked in food preparation at a restaurant and John as a mason.
On August 1st 1968 they came to America. For them as well as so many other families across Europe it was the land of opportunity. Fay worked at Paris Shoe Co. as a shoemaker in the boot mills of Lowell and John continued to work as a mason. John, himself, being an orphan at a young age, we are so proud of our parents who came here with nothing, worked hard, contributed to the community and provided for their daughters. They felt blessed to be living in America. Three of Fay's sisters had emigrated here also, along with their mother. Fay was happy, surrounded by family, no war, plenty of food and all the modern conveniences they didn't have in Greece.
For decades she was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell and in her later years at Saint George on Princeton Boulevard in Lowell where she would walk from her house for Sunday Mass until she was no longer able to walk there.
Other than her family, Fay enjoyed cooking, baking, keeping a clean house, church picnics singing and dancing. She would even accompany and fish with her husband on occasion. There were many huge family get-togethers and lots of laughter and joking. Oh, the huge belly laughs!
Fay and her sisters were very grateful, humble, and giving people. They would crochet, knit, and handmade rugs and other items on a hand operated loom.
Fay was well known for her green thumb. Her vegetable garden was so plentiful they often shared. Her yard had beautiful flowers all around; all planted by mom.
A cancer survivor, among her many hardships, she had a beautiful soul inside and out. Everyone loved her and she loved everyone. She didn't have a bad word to say about anybody. Her motto was 'be kind and loving to one another'.
Of all life's treasures, her biggest pride and joy were her three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her eyes would light up and she would glow every time she saw them.
Fay is survived by two daughters, Vasiliki "Betsy" Crockford with James Brunelle, and Demetra "Debbie" Blanchette with her husband Michael Blanchette. Two grandsons, Joseph Keller with his wife Jill, and Nicholas Crockford. One granddaughter, Fayla Blanchette, one great-granddaughter, Quinn Keller, and one great-grandson, Mitchell Keller. Three sisters, Mrs. Paraskevi Tsiantikos, Mrs. Georgia Vangos, and Mrs. Athanasia Xaxamis. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by a brother, Elias Krosaris, and a sister, Mrs. Evangelia Tziolis.
A heart felt thank you to family friends, Gail Davis and Deb Kirouac, for helping take care of Mom. You are both angels. The family would also like to thank all the compassionate staff at D'Youville Nursing Home. You are all assets to the community. Our family would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all families affected by these difficult circumstances.
Donations in Fay's memory may be made to a charity of your choice or it would bring a smile to Mom's face if you do a small act of kindness. May her loving memory be eternal and may she have peace everlasting.
Due to current gathering constraints, Fay's Funeral Services were privately held. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Fay's life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 8, 2020.