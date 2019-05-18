|
|
Fotios Xigoros
of Lowell; 84
LOWELL - Mr. Fotios Xigoros, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 15th with his family by his side.
Foti was born on May 21, 1934 in Kamara, Greece a son of the late Efstathios and Christine Xigoros. He was a loving husband to the late Stavroula (Mourtzinos) Xigoros who passed on May 30, 2008 and loving father to the late Christina Xigoros who he lost on January 24, 2018.
Foti came to the United States with his family in 1950 settling in Lowell. He received his education in Greece. His first years in Lowell, Foti worked in the shoe mills for several years. He became self employed and began his ice cream truck business for many years and later invested locally in real estate.
Foti was well known in the community and an active church member at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Dracut, serving on the church's board and volunteering for many functions and festivals at the church.
He leaves his son, Steve Xigoros, three brothers, Athanasios Xigoros, John Xigoros and his wife Ekaterine, Demetrios Xigorsos and his wife Fotoula, two sisters, Christine Pournaras, Vasilike Sotirakos and her husband Costas; two brothers-in-law, Perry Mourtzinos and his wife Mary, Elias Mourtzinos and his wife Eleni, three sisters-in-law, Cathy Poulos, Christine Tsionis, and Eleni Demopoulos; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins, in Greece, Canada, and the U.S.
Foti was also predeceased by his sister, Georgia Hantzis.
XIGOROS - Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Sunday, May 19th from 3pm to 7pm. His funeral will take place on Monday, May 20th at 9:00am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Dracut at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Assumption Church, 1160 Mammouth Rd., Dracut, MA. 01826. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M.Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 18, 2019