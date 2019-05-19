Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fotios Xigoros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fotios Xigoros

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fotios Xigoros Obituary
Fotios Xigoros of Lowell

LOWELL - Mr. Fotios Xigoros, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 15th with his family by his side.

Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Sunday, May 19th from 3pm to 7pm. His funeral will take place on Monday, May 20th at 9:00am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Dracut at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Assumption Church, 1160 Mammouth Rd., Dracut, MA. 01826. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M.Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
Download Now