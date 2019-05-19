|
Fotios Xigoros of Lowell
LOWELL - Mr. Fotios Xigoros, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 15th with his family by his side.
Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Sunday, May 19th from 3pm to 7pm. His funeral will take place on Monday, May 20th at 9:00am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Dracut at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Assumption Church, 1160 Mammouth Rd., Dracut, MA. 01826. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M.Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2019