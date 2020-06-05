Frances C. (Sousa) Murphy, age 79, a resident of Lowell and a former resident of Tyngsborough and Tewksbury, passed away on May 28, 2020 at the Hospice House in Haverhill, MA.
Frances was the beloved Mom of her twins Kathleen Murphy Arsenault and the late Thomas "Ted" Murphy. Adored Nana of Brian Arsenault and the late Robert "Rob" Arsenault
Frances was born in Gardner, MA on October 9, 1940; she was a daughter of the late Florence (Fratus) Sousa.
Frances adored her family with an unconditional love and always defended them and fought hard for them. If in some way you hurt the ones she loved, she would not hesitate to let you know about it.
She grew up in the Prince Spaghetti section of Lowell and attended Lowell Schools.
Frances worked extremely hard for many companies throughout her career. Her favorite was at Commodore Foods, where she made many lifelong friends. She taught her family, by example, about the value of hard work and the importance of commitment.
Surviving her in addition to her daughter Kathleen and grandson Brian of Tyngsborough, are her daughter's fiancée Stephen Whelton; her special niece, Heather Whitehurst, her brother Manny Sousa and his wife Joyce, her sister Emily Foster, her sisters-in-law and dear friends Mary Beardsley and Arline Murphy, and many nieces and nephews.
Frances was predeceased by her son Ted, her grandson Rob, her mom Florence, her brothers Charles and Robert Sousa and her sister Florence Sousa.
Her tender heart stop beating but her love will never die. Frances is now taking care of her boys Ted and Rob.
According to her wishes, Funeral Services and burial will be private. Those wishing may make a memorial donation in her memory to the MSPCA – Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.