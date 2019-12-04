|
Beloved mother, grandmother and friend
Frances E. (Pike) Marcinkowski, 92, formerly of Pelham, NH, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon November 30, 2019 at Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson, NH with her loving family by her side.
She was the beloved wife of the late Michael F. Marcinkowski who died in 2003.
Frances was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, October 28, 1927, a daughter of the late Frank N. and the late Annabell (Bresett) Pike.
An avid quilter and walker, Frances was also a volunteer with the Pelham Senior Citizens but her most enjoyable times were when she was with her extended family.
She is survived by two children, Mary L. Boissonneault and her husband Charlie of Hudson, NH and Bill Marcinkowski and his wife Andrea L. Melville of Northfield, VT; and five grandchildren Mathew Zannoni, Kira Zannoni, Ryan Zannoni, Adam Marcinkowski and Dylan Marcinkowski.
Frances was also the mother of the late Lynn, Anne and Lora Marcinkowski.
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 7 P.M. Thursday. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday morning in the Pelham Funeral Home at 10 o'clock followed by her Committal Services at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Bedford, NH.
E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory in lieu of flowers to the . of New Hampshire, 166 S. River Rd., Bedford, NH 03110. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 4, 2019