Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
Frances E. (Pike) Marcinkowski


1927 - 2019
Frances E. (Pike) Marcinkowski Obituary
Frances E. (Pike) Marcinkowski formerly of Pelham, NH

In Hudson, NH, November 30, 2019, at Fairview, Frances E. (Pike) Marcinkowski, 92, formerly of Pelham, NH, beloved wife of the late Michael F. Marcinkowski.

Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 7 P.M. Thursday. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday morning in the Pelham Funeral Home at 10 o'clock followed by her Committal Services at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Bedford, NH.

E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory in lieu of flowers to the . of New Hampshire, 166 S. River Rd., Bedford, NH 03110. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 5, 2019
