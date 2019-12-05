|
|
Frances E. (Pike) Marcinkowski formerly of Pelham, NH
In Hudson, NH, November 30, 2019, at Fairview, Frances E. (Pike) Marcinkowski, 92, formerly of Pelham, NH, beloved wife of the late Michael F. Marcinkowski.
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 7 P.M. Thursday. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday morning in the Pelham Funeral Home at 10 o'clock followed by her Committal Services at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Bedford, NH.
E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory in lieu of flowers to the . of New Hampshire, 166 S. River Rd., Bedford, NH 03110. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 5, 2019