Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Live streamed at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Live streamed at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Frances E. McNulty Obituary
of Lowell, MA

Frances Ellen McNulty, 77, of Lowell, MA died Tuesday, April 15, 2020 at Wingate of Belvedere in Lowell. Born in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Edythe (Brady) Shaffer.

She graduated from Keith Hall with the class of 1961.

She retired from the City of Lowell's Skill Center in July of 2010.

She loved to spend time with her family

She is survived by her children, Michael McNulty and his wife, Tracy of Dracut, MA, Steven McNulty and his wife, Tamara of Chelmsford, MA, and Tige McNulty and his wife, Heidi of Nashua, NH, a sister, Meredith Blaskew of VA, seven grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

McNulty

Her virtual visitation will be Friday, April 17th from 8am to 9am, live streamed at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. A graveside service will also be live streamed at 9:30am at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 16, 2020
