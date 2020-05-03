longtime Belvidere residentLowellFrances L. (Crowley) McCartin, 97, a longtime Belvidere resident and member of the Immaculate Conception Church, passed away peacefully on Monday April 27, 2020, at her home.She was the beloved wife of the late John P. McCartin, who died in April 2001.She was born in Lowell, MA on May 25, 1923 daughter of the late James F. and the late Margaret H. (Nagle) Crowley. She was raised in the Highlands section of the city, was a communicant of St. Margaret's Church. She attended the Washington and Morey Public Schools and graduated from Lowell High School class of 1940. She was also a graduate of Wilfred Academy School of Cosmetology in Boston and was employed at Conrad's of Boston prior to her marriage. During WWII she worked as a power-stitcher at the Atlantic Rayon Company's Parachute Division in Lowell.She made her home in the Belvidere section of the city for the past 67 years and was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping and time spent with her family and friends. She also enjoyed spending her summers at Cape Cod and Rye Beach, NH.Mrs. McCartin is survived by her nine children. She leaves five daughters: Leslie M. Morin of Lowell; Susan P. McGrail and her husband, Walter, of Lowell; Christine M. Daly and her husband, John, of Lowell; Marian A. McDonough and her husband, John, of Leawood, KS; Vivian L. Cavazzi and her husband, Steven, of Lowell; She leaves four sons: Patrick T. McCartin and his wife, Joyce, of Lowell; Michael J. McCartin of Lowell; Neil A. McCartin and his wife, Janice, of Chelmsford; Stephen M. McCartin and his wife, Sally, of Chelmsford.She leaves 13 grandchildren: Christopher A. Morin and his wife, Christine, of North Potomac, MD; Amanda L. (Morin) Montgomery and her husband, Barry, of Midlothian, VA; James A. McGrail and his wife, Lindsay, of Beverly Farms, MA; Susan E. McCartin and her husband, Bill Hurley, of Melrose, MA; Brian G. McCartin and his wife, Amy, of Lowell; Kathleen F. McDonough of Exton, PA; Neal P. McDonough and his wife, Andrea, of Lafayette Hill, PA; Caroline R. (McDonough) Schaeffer and her husband, Daniel, of Philadelphia, PA; Christine M. McCartin of Washington, DC; Cara A. McCartin of Boston, MA; Alicia A. McCartin, Sean P. McCartin and Margaret H. McCartin of Chelmsford, MA.She leaves 11 great-grandchildren: Corey, Hannah, Samantha and Jack Morin; Isabella, Eiley and Logan Montgomery; Kayla and Ally McCartin; Liam and Owen Hurley, as well as many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her sister, Helen (Crowley) (Shields) McLaughlin.The family would deeply like to thank Sawsan and Geriatric Assistance of Andover, Merrimack Valley Hospice and Right at Home of Bedford who all provided compassionate and loving care to our mother.McCartinDue to MA State regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, burial took place privately at St. Mary Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced on the McDonough Funeral Home Facebook page and website. Arrangements by MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 Highland St, Lowell, MA 978-458-6816. E-mail the family your condolences to: McDonoughFuneralHome@gmail.com, Memorial donations may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Unit 9, Lawrence, MA 01843.