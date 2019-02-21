Frances Larson Thompson Peterson

Frances Larson Thompson "Fran" Peterson, 89, of Bradenton, FL and Chelmsford MA passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 with her family at her side at her daughter & son in-law's home in Chelmsford MA after a long illness. Fran was a loving mother and grandmother. She was kind, gentle and energetic woman who was an inspiration to all. She will be deeply missed but leaves a legacy of wonderful memories. Fran has said that death is more universal than life as everyone dies but not everyone lives. …And live she did, to the fullest.



Fran was born on April 3, 1929 to Sophia M Larson in Falconer, NY and graduated from Falconer High School. She attended Jamestown Community College for accounting and real estate. Fran worked for the Jamestown Post Journal for ten years and the Ironstone Restaurant. She owned and operated the Boniwood Restaurant for many years with her late husband, Lehman G./"Pete" Peterson before retiring to Florida in 1980.



She is survived by her daughter, Susan Thompson Francisco (Jim) and three grandchildren, Emily, Jennifer and Matthew of Washington DC, Ithaca NY, and Chelmsford, MA, a sister, Mary Fedorka of Bradenton, FL, several nieces and nephews and so many dear friends. Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence J. "Tommy" Thompson , 1975 , her second husband, Lehman G. "Pete" Peterson, 1996 and daughter Sharon A. Thompson, 2008, her parents, a brother Dr. Edwin Larson, two sisters, Bertha and Maxine, two nephews Timothy Watson and Dr. Nicholas Fedorka and a niece, Diane Sykes.



PETERSON - Frances Larson "Fran" Thompson age 89 of Bredenton, FL and Chelmsford. Feb. 20, 2019. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Fran for her funeral Mass on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Paulist Center, 5 Park St., BOSTON. Memorials to be held in Jamestown, NY and Bradenton, FL later this Spring. The family suggests that Memorials be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Natick, MA 01760, , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701, Paulist Center, 5 Park Street, Boston, MA 02108.