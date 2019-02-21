Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
PAULIST CENTER
5 Park Street
Boston, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Larson Thompson Peterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Larson Thompson Peterson Obituary
Frances Larson Thompson Peterson
of Bradenton, FL and Chelmsford MA

Frances Larson Thompson "Fran" Peterson, 89, of Bradenton, FL and Chelmsford MA passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 with her family at her side at her daughter & son in-law's home in Chelmsford MA after a long illness. Fran was a loving mother and grandmother. She was kind, gentle and energetic woman who was an inspiration to all. She will be deeply missed but leaves a legacy of wonderful memories. Fran has said that death is more universal than life as everyone dies but not everyone lives. …And live she did, to the fullest.

Fran was born on April 3, 1929 to Sophia M Larson in Falconer, NY and graduated from Falconer High School. She attended Jamestown Community College for accounting and real estate. Fran worked for the Jamestown Post Journal for ten years and the Ironstone Restaurant. She owned and operated the Boniwood Restaurant for many years with her late husband, Lehman G./"Pete" Peterson before retiring to Florida in 1980.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Thompson Francisco (Jim) and three grandchildren, Emily, Jennifer and Matthew of Washington DC, Ithaca NY, and Chelmsford, MA, a sister, Mary Fedorka of Bradenton, FL, several nieces and nephews and so many dear friends. Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence J. "Tommy" Thompson , 1975 , her second husband, Lehman G. "Pete" Peterson, 1996 and daughter Sharon A. Thompson, 2008, her parents, a brother Dr. Edwin Larson, two sisters, Bertha and Maxine, two nephews Timothy Watson and Dr. Nicholas Fedorka and a niece, Diane Sykes.

PETERSON - Frances Larson "Fran" Thompson age 89 of Bredenton, FL and Chelmsford. Feb. 20, 2019. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Fran for her funeral Mass on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Paulist Center, 5 Park St., BOSTON. Memorials to be held in Jamestown, NY and Bradenton, FL later this Spring. The family suggests that Memorials be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Natick, MA 01760, , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701, Paulist Center, 5 Park Street, Boston, MA 02108. Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Concord Funeral Home
Download Now