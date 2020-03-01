|
St. Francis Parish Historian, Volunteer & Friend
Dracut
Frances M. (Ginivan) deMontigny, beloved wife of Dennis N. deMontigny, a resident of Dracut for most of her life, passed away peacefully at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill on February 27, 2020. She was 83.
Fran was born in Lowell on October 17, 1936, a devoted daughter of the late Madeline T. (Kosteskas) Libera and the late T. Francis Ginivan, and the stepdaughter of the late William Libera.
She grew up in Dracut and was a 1954 graduate of Dracut High School. Fran had a successful career working as an administrative assistant for the Department of Defense for 37 years. She started her career at Fort Devens and later worked at Hanscom Air Force Base. She was blessed to meet her doting husband Dennis at Hanscom and they married on March 19, 1977.
Fran's strong Catholic faith, love of the Eucharist and devotion to the Blessed Mother were a central focus in her life. She prayed countless hours for others, and was known for her kindness and compassion. Fran enjoyed many volunteer activities throughout her life. She was a lifelong member and historian for St. Francis Parish of Dracut, where she documented the parish's history, taught catechism in 1961 at St. Dominic Hall, prepared many teenagers for Confirmation at her home, served on the Dedication Committee for the new church, was an extraordinary minister, Mercy Meal Committee, and Women's Connection. When the St. Francis Conference of St. Vincent De Paul was reestablished, Fran served as their vice president. She was instrumental in organizing and planning the Thanksgiving and Christmas meal programs, the Christmas Giving Tree, established the Baby Shower Program with Catholic Charities, and helped everyone in need to ensure they did not go without. At the church she initiated a garden memorial for the unborn. She generously supported anything that helped the church or people in need. Fran always took care of people. She was a caregiver to her grandmother, aunts, and uncle over the years.
Aptly nicknamed "Fancy Francy," she brought "sparkle" wherever she went with her many good deeds and a fashion sense that was "impossibly chic." One of a kind, she was always perfect from head to toe, "sparkling" in the company of family and friends, classy, always ready to lend a hand and share a laugh. Her unique spirit, kind example and "sparkle" will live on forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
Fran was a second Mom to her nephew and niece David and Margo, the children of her sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Veto. Francy was the aunt everyone wished they had. She loved shopping and looked forward to many shopping outings with her niece Margo.
Fran was especially grateful for the blessings of her family, of whom she was so proud. In addition to her beloved husband Dennis of almost 43 years. Fran will be dearly missed by her loving sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Veto Ceplinskas of Manchester, NH; her nephew and niece David Ceplinskas of Manchester, NH, Margo Pinc of Virginia; grandnephews and grandnieces Thomas "TJ" Pinc of Virginia, Jillann Goodman and her husband Nick presently of Chicago, Illinois, Michael Pinc of Virginia, Emma Ceplinskas of Malden, MA; her sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Rita and Bert Daigle of Williston, VT, and Donald Alexander of Burlington, VT. Fran is also survived by many wonderful, caring and thoughtful cousins, including Mary Theresa Johansen, Kayla Davidson, and Laura Romanowski, who was so helpful in Francy's final months; her many friends of whom are Mary Trainor, whom she met while working at Fort Devens in 1959; her "sister," faithful Sister Marilyn McGillan, who helped Fran through tough times and Maria Meneses; her former Dracut High School classmates "the luncheon ladies", Audrey Robinson, Millie Neville, and Marilyn Caveney; and her St. Francis "Angels", led by Debbie Hovanasian, who graciously opened her home for many celebrations, Barbara Marvel, and Mary Jo Sudol. Fran was predeceased by her mother-in-law Gertrude deMontigny and sister-in-law Mary Alexander.
Relatives and friends are invited to Fran's Life Celebration at St. Francis Parish, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut from 4 until 7 PM on Monday. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Francis Church on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Francy's memory may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843, or to St. Francis Church. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 1, 2020