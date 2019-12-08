|
formerly of Billerica, MA
Derry, NH
Frances M. (Currie) Ericson, age 71, of Derry, NH, formerly of Billerica, MA, passed away unexpectedly December 3, 2019.
Born September 16, 1948 in Woburn, MA a daughter of the late Joseph Harold and Mildred Christine (Lawson) Currie, Fran graduated from Billerica High School in 1966. Relocating to Washington State in 1967, she returned to Massachusetts in 1981, where she met and married the late Roy P. Ericson and remained happily married for 23 years. Fran enjoyed monthly lunch gatherings with her life-long friends and classmates, nurturing some of her favorite memories. Fran retired from Herley New England in 2014 after 28 years as a Wire Bonder. In retirement, her days were spent tending her flowers and feeders, eventually earning her title "The Gardner". Hummingbirds, countless other aviary creatures and forest wildlife often found their way to her offerings. Further, Fran enjoyed visiting her family and friends throughout the vast United States. Her compassion for animals prompted her to volunteer at Seabrook Greyhound Rescue where she rescued three greyhounds and routinely presented donations to local animal shelters and cared for more cats than her family could count.
Fran cherished her family…especially holiday gatherings, where she would enjoy an occasional Pomegranate Martini and cook her family favorites…fried chicken, clam "chowdah", coleslaw and cherry cheesecake. Loved and admired for her warm, gentle, caring and often feisty demeanor, she enjoyed reminiscing, laughing and sharing her oodles of stories…both old and new alike! A lover of Country music, those surrounding her were fortunate to hear her sing. Her favorite television shows included HGTV, NCIS, and The Big Bang Theory…often reciting her favorite lines.
Survived by her siblings, Joseph Currie, Thomas Currie and Jean Cooper, her sons Scott Currie, Steven Ericson, daughter-in-law Doreen Carter, daughter Kathleen Murray and husband Philip, her cherished grandchildren Brian Murray, Samantha Ericson, many nieces and nephews, and her loving companion of seven years, James Mastrullo and her four feline friends.
Frances "Fran" M. (Currie), age 71, of Derry, NH, formerly of Billerica. Dec. 3, 2019. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Fran's life and honor her memory on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 63 E. Broadway, Derry, NH. A reception to follow in the church hall. Donations in Fran's memory may be made to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. www.mspca.org Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019