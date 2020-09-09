1/1
Frances O'Neill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHELMSFORD

Frances (Shaw) O'Neill, 85, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at Chelmsford Crossing on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William O'Neill with whom she shared 43 years of marriage. She was born in Montreal, Canada on October 15, 1934 and was the daughter of the late George and Jean (Arnott) Shaw. Frances immigrated to the United States in 1965. She worked for Manpower Staffing as a secretary. Her greatest joy in life was her job as a Mother and homemaker to her family. She was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Chelmsford. Frances enjoyed bowling, golfing and traveling with friends. She was a member of the Chelmsford Crafters, where she was able to show all of her work as a skilled knitter. She is survived by her loving daughter Linda O'Neill of Chelmsford and several nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her sister, Allison Craig. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frances's name to Bridgewell Counseling; Bridgewell Attn: Development Department, 10 Dearborn Road, Peabody, MA 01960 or at Bridgewell.org/donate. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St. CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Frances O'Neill


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved