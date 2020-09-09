CHELMSFORD
Frances (Shaw) O'Neill, 85, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at Chelmsford Crossing on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William O'Neill with whom she shared 43 years of marriage. She was born in Montreal, Canada on October 15, 1934 and was the daughter of the late George and Jean (Arnott) Shaw. Frances immigrated to the United States in 1965. She worked for Manpower Staffing as a secretary. Her greatest joy in life was her job as a Mother and homemaker to her family. She was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Chelmsford. Frances enjoyed bowling, golfing and traveling with friends. She was a member of the Chelmsford Crafters, where she was able to show all of her work as a skilled knitter. She is survived by her loving daughter Linda O'Neill of Chelmsford and several nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her sister, Allison Craig. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frances's name to Bridgewell Counseling; Bridgewell Attn: Development Department, 10 Dearborn Road, Peabody, MA 01960 or at Bridgewell.org/donate
. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St. CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
or find us on Facebook. View the online memorial for Frances O'Neill