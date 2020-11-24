1/1
Frances Patsourakos
1927 - 2020
Beloved sister, aunt and cousin;

Frances Patsourakos, a member of a well-known Lowell family, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at D'Youville Senior Care.

Frances was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on November 9, 1927, the daughter of the late Peter K. and the late Demetroula (Troubataris) Patsourakos.

Frances attended Lowell schools, graduated from Lowell High School, where she was part of the Girl Officers Regiment, and went on to graduate from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Elementary Education. She furthered her education at Columbia University in New York City, the Graduate School of Education, pursuing a Master's degree in the School of Administration and Guidance.

Ms. Patsourakos was employed throughout her entire professional career by the Town of Wakefield School System. She began as an Elementary School teacher and later went on to be the Director of the Guidance Department. She was dedicated to education and especially to her students. Her commitment was reflected in her willingness to always assist her students to achieve their goals.

Frances's love and devotion to family brought her great joy. Holidays and special occasions always found the family gathered in her home with continuous conversations, much laughter and, of course, an abundance of "Greek" food. Her loss is profound to those who loved her, but her life lessons will endure. Her warm smile, gentle ways and kindness will always be remembered by those who knew her.

She was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell where she played the organ in her youth, a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society, Daughters of Penelope, Hellenic Culture and Heritage Society, and the Retired Teachers Association of Massachusetts. She was also a member of the Merrimack Repertory Theater, the Whistler House Museum, Brush with History, Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, and several other civic organizations.

Frances is survived by her brother, George P. Patsourakos and his wife Elaine; her beloved niece, Diedra Mangiavas Wolfe; a special cousin, George Scagos; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, godchildren, and two sisters-in-law, Beverly Patsourakos and Lillian Patsourakos.

She was predeceased by her three sisters, Mary Patsourakos, Xanthe "Pat" Mangiavas, and Anne Hatziolos; three brothers, James P. Patsourakos, Attorney Vasillios P. Patsourakos, and Attorney Charles P. Patsourakos; a sister-in-law, Emelia (Saxonis) Patsourakos;

two brothers-in-law, George R. Mangiavas and Basil Hatziolos; and two special cousins, William Scagos, and Cynthia (Scagos) Natsios.

The family would like to thank D'Youville for the dedicated care that was provided to Frances while she resided there.



Patsourakos

Funeral services were held privately for her family. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, MA 01854. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – MA (978) 458-8768.





View the online memorial for Frances Patsourakos

Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
