Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother,
" Babcia" Great-Grandmother and Sister DRACUT Frances S. (Wojcik) Siara, 90, of Dracut, lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with her family by her side. Frannie was born in Dracut, on May 28, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph Wojcik and Mary (Rutyna) Wojcik. She attended Lowell schools and graduated from Lowell High School. Her entire career was spent at Lowell General Hospital, first in the business office and then she was a Computer Supervisor, until her retirement.
Frannie was the loving wife of the late Thaddeus Siara, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage, prior to his passing in April of 2003. She was very active in Holy Trinity Polish Church in Lowell. She sang in Holy Trinity's choir, she was a member of the Holy Trinity Seniors and she belonged to the Lady of Czestochowa. She belonged to the Dom Polski Club and the PAV Ladies Auxillary. In her free time Frannie loved to do crossword puzzles.
Frances is survived and will be deeply missed by her Children: Mary F. "Manya" Siara of Dracut, Marcia A. Siara of Tewksbury and Thaddeus J. "Tadz" Siara of Salisbury, her Grandchildren: Tricia A. Indelicato and her husband Joseph, Manya F. and Kristopher G. Dwornick, Thomas Dion and his wife Joanna, Andrew Zielinski, her Great-Grandchildren: Corey Indelicato, Tyler Cloutier, Trent, Ella and Miko Dwornick and Christian, Elisha and Hezekiah Dion. She also leaves her Siblings: Marcia Baratta of Lowell and William Wojcik and his wife Elaine of New York.
She was Predeceased by: Helen Fortier and Joseph Wojcik. SIARA Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, April 1st, from 4-8PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT, MA. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Holy Trinity Polish Church, in Lowell on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10AM. Her burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 30, 2019