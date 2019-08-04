|
|
of Westford
Francis "Frank" A. Buffo Jr., 89, of Westford, died Sunday July 28, 2019 at Westford House in Westford. He was married to Jerri Lou E. Buffo with whom he celebrated 67 years of marriage on June 8th. Frank was born in Syracuse, NY, the son of the late Francis A. and Josephine Buffo. He graduated from Loyola High School in Towson, MD with the class of 1947. He earned a BS in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland in 1952. He proudly served with the U.S. Air Force in research and development during the Korean War. Frank retired in 1994 from Raytheon where he worked as a senior development engineer primarily on air traffic control systems. He was a communicant and active member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish in Westford. A resident of Westford for many years, Frank enjoyed playing golf with family and friends.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his sons Frank III and his wife Katty Buffo of Thetford, VT and Keith Buffo of Stoneham, MA; daughters Deborah LaBlanc of Ayer, MA and Julia Buffo of Westford, MA; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Gloria Schapp and Vivian Howe.
BUFFO
Francis "Frank" A. Buffo Jr. of Westford died July 28, 2019. Visiting hours Friday August 9th from 3 to 7 P.M. at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Mass Saturday August 10th at 9 A.M. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, 107 North Main St., Westford. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the St. Catherine of Alexandra Mission Fund. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Francis "Frank" A. Buffo Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 4, 2019