Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish
107 North Main St.
Westford, MA
View Map
Resources
Francis A. "Frank" Buffo Jr.

Francis A. "Frank" Buffo Jr. Obituary
Francis "Frank" A. Buffo Jr.
of Westford

Francis "Frank" A. Buffo Jr. of Westford died July 28, 2019. Visiting hours Friday August 9th from 3 to 7 P.M. at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Mass Saturday August 10th at 9 A.M. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, 107 North Main St., Westford. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the St. Catherine of Alexandra Mission Fund. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 5, 2019
