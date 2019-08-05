|
|
Francis "Frank" A. Buffo Jr.
of Westford
Francis "Frank" A. Buffo Jr. of Westford died July 28, 2019. Visiting hours Friday August 9th from 3 to 7 P.M. at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Mass Saturday August 10th at 9 A.M. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, 107 North Main St., Westford. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the St. Catherine of Alexandra Mission Fund. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 5, 2019