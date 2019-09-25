|
Francis G. "Chick" Ross, 69, of Milford, NH passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on September 22, 2019. Born on April 8, 1950 in Rochester, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Nellie (DiPietress) Ross.
Chick was a 1968 graduate of Hopewell Senior High School. Immediately following high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He retired in 1988 as an E8, Senior Master Sergeant, after 20 years of honorable service. Upon return to civilian life, he worked in the Defense Industry, retiring in 2014 after 26 years of industry service with QSI, BAE Systems and Odyssey Systems Consulting Group.
Chick was always an avid Drag Racer. He began his career on motorcycles and ended his career with a beautiful 1967 Camaro which he raced in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) series. He won the NHRA Division 1 Championship in the Super Gas Category in 2016, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Above all else, Chick was a devoted husband, father, stepfather and proud PAP-PAP who cherished time spent with his family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Janet (Thorburne) Ross of Milford, NH; his daughter, Rachel Ross-Kroemer and her husband Steve of McCordsville, IN; his son, Francis Ross and his wife Caitlin of Loogootee, IN; his sister, Natalie McDermott and her husband Bruce of Winfield, IL; his step-son Ron Grubb and his partner Sara Blevins of Knoxville, TN; his step-son Casey Grubb and his wife Amanda of Hollis, NH; seven grandchildren, Kaeleigh Ross, Jack and Ryan Kroemer, Ava, Reggie, June and Jackson Grubb; and one nephew, Jason McDermott of Dallas, TX.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 29th from 2PM-6PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. Funeral service will be on Monday, September 30th at 10:30am in the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caring For A Cure: https://www.massgeneral.org/cancer/everydayamazing/caring-for-cure/ Or, if you prefer to write a check, please make it out to CARING FOR A CURE and mail to: Mass General Hospital Development Office, Attn: Caring For A Cure, 125 Nashua Street, Boston MA 02114
