1/1
Francis H. McCabe Sr.
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
"Frank"

Loving Husband, Father,

and Grandfather

LOWELL

Francis Henry McCabe, Sr. "Frank" passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the beloved husband of Paula C. (Healy) McCabe, to whom he was married for 47 years.

Frank was born in Lowell on October 21, 1949, a son of the late Edward I. and Katherine (Fay) McCabe. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart Grammar School, Keith Academy, Class of 1967, and the New England Institute in Kenmore Square, Boston.

A third generation Funeral Director, Frank worked along side his father and eventually owned and operated the Funeral Home for over 40 years. Frank was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church and the Immaculate Conception Church.

Following his retirement, he followed his true passions; carpentry and general contracting. He built custom furniture upon request, but truly enjoyed building homes. While his business, Aspenwood, developed and built across the region, his specialty became building projects in York, Maine.

Frank lived a very full life filled with fun and adventure. An accomplished skier, golfer, runner, and sailor, Frank welcomed new challenges throughout his life. Frank ran marathons, skied the Rocky Mountains, sailed his boat from Maine to Nantucket, and (occasionally) fired a round of golf in the 70s in his heyday.

Frank always enjoyed a good time with his great friends, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family. He was at his happiest when with his wife, children, and grandchildren at the beach or a family cookout. Frank also enjoyed the company of his many nieces and nephews.

Frank leaves behind a great legacy and a life well lived.

Surviving Frank are his wife Paula C. McCabe, his son Francis H. "Frankie" McCabe, Jr. and his wife Amy McCabe, his daughter, Courtney (McCabe)Davidopoulos and her husband Paul; his six grandchildren, Francis McCabe, Elizabeth McCabe, Maura McCabe, Noah Davidopoulos, Matthew Davidopoulos, and Sadie Davidopoulos; his only sister, Anne (McCabe) Dean and her husband Donald; many brothers and sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and god children.

McCABE

Passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Francis H. "Frank" McCabe, 70, the beloved husband of Paula (Healy) McCabe. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL on SUNDAY, AUGUST 2, 2020 from 3 until 6 PM. To ensure the health and safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face masks will be required. Due to current restrictions, Frank's FUNERAL MASS on MONDAY will be PRIVATE.

As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to the funds that have been established for his grandchildren, "Fans of Frankie" and "Miles for Matthew", at any Enterprise Bank Branch.

ARRANGEMENTS BY FUNERAL DIRECTORS EDWARD I. McCABE & SON.



View the online memorial for Francis H. McCabe, Sr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
