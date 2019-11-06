|
|
Francis J. Lamy
of Westford; 79
WESTFORD - Francis J. Lamy "Pep" a Westford resident and beloved husband of the late Mary A. (Burton) Lamy passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital. Francis was 79 and would have celebrated his 80th Birthday on Monday November 11.
Francis was born in Three Rivers, Quebec Canada on November 11, 1939, a son of the late Alfred and Rosa (Milot) Lamy. He emigrated to Massachusetts through Vermont and settling in Westford.
He was a well known self employed carpenter owning and operating FJ Lamy Construction for more than 50 years. Francis was a communicant of St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Westford.
He and Mary were married for 56 years. Together they enjoyed entertaining at Red Top on Long Pond in Dracut.
Francis enjoyed boating and riding his jet ski while at the pond. He was always puttering around, as he called it. Francis also enjoyed listening to old time country music.
Survivors include his children, Tina Lamy, James Lamy and his wife Gretchen all of Westford; three grandchildren, Jason Lamy and his wife Krysten, Jack and Emmalee Lamy; three great- grandchildren, Lilly and Jason Lamy and Deanna Bourgeois; several sisters and brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
LAMY - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Francis' Funeral Mass on Friday at 10:00 AM in St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 North Main St., Westford. Burial in St. Catherine Cemetery. For directions and condolences please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.
