Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:30 AM
St. William's Church
1351 Main St. (Rte. 38)
Tewksbury, MA
Resources
Francis J. "Frank" Paré

Francis J. "Frank" Paré
TEWKSBURY

TEWKSBURY

Francis Joseph "Frank" Paré, age 65, a construction manager for Lifestyle Homes in Derry, NH, died unexpectedly on Friday morning, January 17, 2020, after suffering an aneurysm at his Salem home earlier in the morning. He was the newlywed husband of Lorna-Faye (Gath) Paré, with whom after seven years together, took their vows of matrimony last month on December 14, 2019. Besides his "bride," he leaves three children, Kevin M. Paré and his wife Jeralee of Greenville, NH, Jonathan F. Paré of Winchendon, and Kimberly A. Paré of Winchendon; two step-children, Jason A. Pecci of Lexington, KY, and Joel D. Pecci and his wife Shannon of Tewksbury; ten grandchildren, Kaylee, Madison, Emily, Jacob, Riely, Trenton, Lexi, Jonathan Jr., Jaden, and Kourtney; four step-grandchildren, Mariah, Tyler, Lucas, and Isabella; one great grandson, Grayson; and friends throughout New England.

Visiting Hours

Wednesday, January 22, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Thursday at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home, followed bu a Funeral Mass Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial will be in Tewksbury cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to the family to assist in funeral expenses, are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Paré and Gath families. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Francis J. "Frank" Paré
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
