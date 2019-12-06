|
Retired Carpenter
TEWKSBURY
Francis J. Parrott, Jr. age 80, a former resident of the Carter Green Condominium Complex, passed away at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill on Monday, December 2, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Monette O. (Adamantiadis) Parrott, who passed away on November 18, 2018.
Born in Arlington on June 12, 1939, he was the son of the late Francis J. Parrott and the late Mary (Bolt) Parrott.
Frank was raised in Arlington, graduated from Arlington High School, and attended Northeastern University.
In 1961, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War.
He resided in Tewksbury for 25 years until recently moving to Chelmsford.
Frank was a member of the Litho Club and enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by his two sons, Francis J. Parrott, III and his wife Cathy Merrifield of Nashua, NH and Michael A. Parrott and his wife Julie Lloyd Parrott of Framingham; two grandchildren, Chelsea D. and Nicholas A. Parrott both of Nashua, NH; siblings, David Parrott and his wife Emily of Romney, NH, Bill Parrott and his wife Joan of Phoenix, AZ, Mary Lovely of Cape Cod, and Susan Reilly of Yarmouth; also many extended family members.
At his request there are no services. Those who wish may make a donation in his memory to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 6, 2019