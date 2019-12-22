|
Francis "Frank" James Fleming, 77, died peacefully in his sleep on 12/18/2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Judy A. Fleming who survives him.
Frank was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on July 21, 1942, the son of the late James H. and the late Nora T. (Cahill) Fleming, he was also brother of the late Mary Jo (Fleming) McSorley and the late Thomas M. Fleming.
Frank attended St. Patrick's Grammar School and was a graduate of Keith Academy in the Class of 1960. He graduated Diver's Training Academy in Kendall, Florida in 1961. While working as a commercial diver, he met his wife, Judy, in 1962 and they were married in 1964. It was then he started his lifelong career in public safety by joining the Town of Palm Beach Police Department Beach Patrol.
Frank switched to the Palm Beach Fire Rescue Department in 1970. He was in the very first Paramedic class in Palm Beach County in 1972. He eventually retired as Chief of Emergency Medical Service (EMS). During his tenure as Chief of EMS, he started the Town of Palm Beach Paramedics Association which provided non-emergency medical services to the residents of Palm Beach. Frank retired in 1986.
After retirement he and his wife moved to Warren, New Hampshire where they fully enjoyed their home that he and his sons had built together earlier in life. Frank and Judy were very active as vestry members at Holy Redeemer Episcopal Church and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church - each residing in Lake Worth, Florida. They continued their activity when joining the Family Worship Center Assembly of God located in Plymouth, New Hampshire as board members and treasurer.
After being diagnosed with liver cancer, Frank and Judy moved back to Florida in 2017 to be closer to their family.
In addition to his wife, Judy, Frank is survived by their three children, five grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Frank will always be remembered by his family and friends for his steadfast Faith, love for his family and his enduring positive attitude when facing adversity.
