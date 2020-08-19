Lowell
Francis "Frank" L. Hickey, 88 of Lowell passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
The youngest of eight children Frank was born in Dracut on June 8, 1932 to his loving parents Thomas and Alma (Beffre) Hickey. Frank grew up in Dracut but later moved to Lowell where he graduated with the Lowell High class of 1949. He attended Lowell State College before auditioning for Navy music school. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean War.
Frank met and married the love of his life, Marilyn (Cote) in 1955. He later went back to college and following graduation was hired by the Dracut school system in 1959 for their music department. Frank taught in the Dracut Public schools for 33 years before retiring at the age of 61. In an 1994 Lowell Sun article titled "Dracut teacher leaves music program as legacy" his passion of music and his dedication to educate the youth of Dracut was celebrated.
Frank was also a member for many years of the band "The Al Rogers Quartet" with his good friend Roger Proulx. Frank was a musician, Navy veteran, educator, and actor; though he only appeared on screen as an extra briefly he often spoke of his part in the movie "The Bridges of Toko-Ri". Of all his accomplishments he was most proud of his role as loving husband, father, and grandfather. Frank will be fondly remembered by all for his lovable personality and unique sense of humor.
Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Cote) Hickey. Loving father of Pamela Gentle and her husband Ron of Lowell, Scott Hickey of Lowell and Wendy Quinn of Nashua, NH. Cherished grandfather of Haley Quinn, Seth Quinn, Christopher Gentle and Kelcey Bagaco and husband Klynn.
He will also be fondly missed by his treasured friend Ann Kendall.
All services were held privately and entrusted in the care of the Dracut Funeral Home. Letters of condolence can be sent to the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave, Dracut, Ma 01826. Memorial donations in Frank's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://alz.org/
