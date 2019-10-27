|
|
Francis L. McKone
formerly of Lowell
Francis L. McKone, age 85, of Carlsbad, CA and Cotuit, MA, passed from this life on September 13, 2019, after an extended illness.
Born in Lowell, MA, Frank was the son of the late Thomas and Mary McKone and brother to the late Thomas McKone. After graduating from Lowell Technical Institute in 1956, he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He received a master's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1963. He was the frequent recipient of academic and industry awards and received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from UMass Lowell in May 2000. He was passionate about supporting others in their educational endeavors.
Frank's career was devoted to the pulp and paper industry. He worked for Albany International Corp. from 1964 until his retirement in 2001. He began as an engineer and later became President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Throughout the years, he served on numerous advisory boards. His work allowed him to travel and meet people worldwide, which he truly enjoyed. Frank will be remembered as a bright, hardworking, warm and generous man.
He is survived by his wife, Tonita; his daughters, Maura McKone (Joseph Rodgers), Elizabeth McKone and Kathleen McKone-Sweet (Mark) from his first marriage to Patricia (Burke) Fuller; his stepchildren, Susan Neeley (Brian), James Nagle (Susan) and Christopher Nagle (Jane); his grandchildren, Sophie, Maya and Marcos; his step grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Kate, James, Patrick, a great-granddaughter, Emmeline; his cousin, Henry McKone, and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral was at The Church of Nativity in Rancho Santa Fe, CA. A burial and memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 1252 Gorham St., Lowell, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to The Francis L. McKone Family Scholarship Fund, UMass Lowell, Office of University Advancement, 1 Perkins St., Lowell, MA or The Francis McKone Endowed Scholarship, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, P.O. Box 3164, Boston, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 27, 2019