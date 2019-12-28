|
Loving husband, father,
grandfather, great-grandfather,
brother and uncle
PELHAM
Francis P. "Mike" Deschenes, 83, of Pelham, died Thursday, December 26th at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack. He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Kriete) (Roscoe) Deschenes who survives him and with whom he celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on July 8th of this year.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 24, 1936, a son of the late Oscar D. and the late Valeda (Nault) Deschenes, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School with the Class of 1954.
As a veteran during the Korean Conflict, Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force with the 325th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as an Airman 2nd Class. Following his honorable discharge, he lived in Dracut, MA for many years prior to settling in New Hampshire.
Before retiring, Mike was employed as a carpenter with the Carpenter's Union Local 111 in Lowell and at the Cheviot Corporation in Needham Heights, MA.
Among his many interests, Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of the American Legion Post 100 in Pelham as well as a life member of the Tyngsboro Sportsman's Club in Tyngsboro, MA. He enjoyed playing cribbage, cards and dominos with his wife Barbara and many family members as well.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Mike is survived by four children Cheryl A. Wyatt and her husband Mark of Buford, SC, Michael D. Deschenes and his wife Susan of Turnersville, NJ, Monica K. Curdo and her husband Jerry of Merrimcak, NH and Mark P. Deschenes and his companion Renee Ouellette of Londonderry, NH; four step-children Alan T. Roscoe and his wife Annmarie of Lowell, MA and Carl R. Roscoe and his companion Laurie Gallo, Michael J. Roscoe and his wife Julie and Linda D. Burgess and her companion Thayer Mallette all of Pelham, NH; thirteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister Georgette Wooldridge of Tewksbury, MA; two sisters-in-law Yoland "Anne" Deschenes of Manchester, NH and Joanne Deschenes of Lowell, MA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings Roland Deschenes, Maurice Deschenes, Rita Hart, Loretta Fligg, Lorraine Dupont, Antoinette Brodeur and Charlotte Dunn.
DESCHENES
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 12 to 3 P.M. Sunday. His Funeral Service will be held Monday morning in the Pelham Funeral Home at 10 o'clock followed by his Committal Services at Gibson Cemetery in Pelham.
E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
