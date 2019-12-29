|
|
Francis P. "Mike" Deschenes
of Pelham
In Merrimack, NH, Dec. 26, 2019, at Community Hospice House, Francis P. "Mike" Deschenes, 83, of Pelham, husband of Barbara A. (Kriete) (Roscoe) Deschenes.
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 12 to 3 P.M. Sunday. His Funeral Service will be held Monday morning in the Pelham Funeral Home at 10 o'clock followed by his Committal Services at Gibson Cemetery in Pelham.
E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.
(603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 29, 2019