Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Deschenes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis P. "Mike" Deschenes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis P. "Mike" Deschenes Obituary
Francis P. "Mike" Deschenes
of Pelham

In Merrimack, NH, Dec. 26, 2019, at Community Hospice House, Francis P. "Mike" Deschenes, 83, of Pelham, husband of Barbara A. (Kriete) (Roscoe) Deschenes.

Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 12 to 3 P.M. Sunday. His Funeral Service will be held Monday morning in the Pelham Funeral Home at 10 o'clock followed by his Committal Services at Gibson Cemetery in Pelham.

E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.

(603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pelham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -