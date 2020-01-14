|
Francis P. Summa IV, of Methuen passed away suddenly, December 17, 2019. He was 39 years of age. Born in Everett, he was the son of Frank Summa III and his wife Linda of Methuen and his late mother Jo-Ann (Mattuchio) Summa.
"Frankie" as he was affectionately known to his family and friends, was raised and educated in Methuen. Most recently he was employed as a glass technician with the Modern Glass Company of Tewksbury. Frankie was an avid sports fan with his favorite team being the New York Yankees. He loved cars, new and old, and was also an animal lover.
Frankie is also survived by his cherished siblings; Tanya Summa of Salem, NH, his twin Anthony Summa and his wife Valerie of North Port, FL, Ashley Summa of Methuen, Michael Summa of Bradford, Jimmy Summa and Steven Summa, both of Methuen. He was the loving companion of Ashley Drehle of Lowell and the former husband of Nicole Dallon of Lawrence. He is further survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Monica Church, 214 Lawrence Street, METHUEN, Friday, January 17th, at 9:30 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment services will be private and held at a later date. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of Wilmington. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 14, 2020