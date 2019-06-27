|
|
lifelong resident of Lowell; 78
Francis (Frank) Stanley Georges, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died peacefully at home on June 25, 2019 at the age of 78 surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Rita Patricia O'Brien Georges for 44 years.
Frank was born and raised in Lowell, son of the late Paul and Alice Georges. He was a graduate of Lowell High School (class of 1958) and Lowell State College (class of 1962). He also earned a master's degree in education from Boston University. After starting in the Tyngsboro school system, Frank returned to Lowell, where he spent nearly 40 years as an educator, including almost 28 years as the principal at the Joseph G. Pyne School.
Frank had a great passion for sports throughout his entire life. As a young man, Frank played baseball and basketball for Lowell State, where he also served as the head basketball coach for six years. His combined contributions and accomplishments as a player and coach earned him admission to the UMass-Lowell Athletic Hall of Fame in 1979. Active his whole life, Frank was a longtime member of the Lowell YMCA, where he loved playing racquetball and squash and helped to raise money for scholarships and youth programs. He was a member at Mount Pleasant Golf Course in Lowell for 39 years, where he played the game of golf with great enthusiasm and organized tournaments for his fellow club members. Throughout his life, he served as a referee and umpire of local games and enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Red Sox and Celtics.
Throughout his life, Frank enjoyed the company of wonderful friends and served as a mentor to many. For years, he enjoyed weekly card games and outings with his friends. He also loved to travel, as a younger man, traveling across the country and overseas and in his retirement, taking yearly trips to Florida, with his wife, to visit family.
He will always be remembered as a caring and loving husband, father, family man, and friend.
In addition to his wife Rita, his loving family includes, two children, Frank Georges Jr., of Lowell, MA, and Maria Georges of Washington D.C.; a brother, Paul Georges and his wife, Rosemary of Bradenton Beach, FL, two sisters, Ann Connors and her husband, Jim of Hampton, NH, and Betty Dumont and her husband, Leo of Hudson, NH; his in-law relatives Peggy & Ernie Leduc of Boca Raton, FL, and Jim & Sharon O'Brien of Gainesville, Virginia; nephews and nieces, Paula Georges Hamel, Jim Connors Jr., Leo Dumont III, Lisa Toohey, Todd Leduc, and Leslie O'Brien Burgher; and many wonderful friends.
Georges
Calling hours will be at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD on Friday, June 28th from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church, 3 Fayette Street in LOWELL, MA on Saturday, June 29th at 10 a.m. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment in Lowell Cemetery, LOWELL. The family encourages donations to Katydid Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 941, Newburyport, MA 01950. Website: katydidfoundation.org. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Francis Stanley Georges
Published in Lowell Sun on June 27, 2019