Beloved Father and Grandfather



LOWELL- Francis William Britton, son of Everett and Alice Britton, passed away on Monday, February 18, surrounded by his loving family.



Frank was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish, and later, Holy Family Parish. In 2018, he was the proud recipient of the Cheverus Award for his service to the Church. He dedicated many years volunteering with the St. Vincent DePaul Society, and up until recently, served as president of the organization. He formed a close group of friends through the church and enjoyed their breakfast club every Friday morning. Frank's strong faith brought him and his family great peace, especially in his later years and in his last days.



Frank graduated from Lowell Vocational High School in 1953. He later enlisted in the United States Navy and was released from active duty in 1961. After his time in the service, he was employed as a printer with Courier Citizen until their closing. He retired from MCI-Concord where he worked in the carpentry shop.



Frank was happily married to his wife, Jacqueline Britton, for 58 years until she passed in 2015. Throughout the years, he was a very devoted and loving husband. It brings his family comfort to know that Frank and Jackie are together again.



As a father, he was extremely generous and had a big heart. He lived his life as an example for his children who learned the value of hard work and helping others in need. He took great pride in being involved in the lives of his five children and in all their activities. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family and friends. Some of Frank's fondest memories were of family vacations to Long Lake, Maine where he enjoyed boating, camp fires, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and friends. He also enjoyed traveling to Arizona, California, and taking trips with his life long friends, Denny and Barbara Quinn, and Barbara and Eddie Kelly.



Grampy had special relationships with all 12 of his grandchildren and was a regular presence at all sporting events, performances, and award ceremonies. He took time to learn their interests, and was always finding new ways to spoil them. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Patrick, TJ, Colleen and her husband Alex, Megan, Maggie, Michael, Molly, Michael, Jake, Emily, Annie, and Patrick.



He will be deeply missed and survived by his children Frankie and his wife Kelly, James, Susan, Karen and her husband Brian, and Tim. He was also predeceased by his son-in-law Terry Deignan.



Frank was predeceased by his sisters Alice "Sissy" and her husband, Martin "Buster" Meehan, Patricia Britton, Mary and her husband, Cecil Krewson, and his brothers Edward and his wife, Virginia Britton, John "Jack" and his wife, Pauline Britton, Robert and his wife, Carol.



In addition to his children and grandchildren, Frank is survived by his cousin Brenda and many nieces and nephews.



BRITTON - Passed away February 18, 2019, Francis W. "Frank" Britton, beloved husband of the late Jackie Britton. Family and friends are invited to Frank's Calling Hours at HOLY FAMILY PARISH, 75 CHAMBERLAIN ST., LOWELL on SATURDAY MORING from 9 AM until 12 NOON. His FUNERAL MASS will follow at 12:15 PM. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society of Holy Family Parish. Checks can be made payable to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society and sent to Holy Family Parish at 30 Grafton St., Lowell, MA 01852.



ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries