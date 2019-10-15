|
Retired Deputy Police Chief of Chelmsford and Commander of NEMLEC SWAT Team
Chelmsford
Francis X. "Frank" Roark, age 68, of Chelmsford, passed away on October 13, 2019, after a courageous four-year battle with lung cancer. Frank is survived by his devoted wife, Linda (Hoye) Roark, their children; Meghan Prymak and husband Steven Prymak, Erin Herrmann and husband Christopher Herrmann, Shannon Roark, and Joseph Roark, his granddaughters; Caitlin Prymak, Reagan Herrmann, and Morgan Herrmann, his mother, Mary H. Roark, his siblings; Richard Roark and wife Endla Roark, John Roark and wife Alexandra Roark, Joseph Roark and wife Kerry Roark, Annmarie Roark, Susan Sakelarios and husband Angelo Sakelarios, Marybeth Massimino and fiancé Thomas O'Brien, Kathleen Wilson, Jennifer Mann and husband Gary Mann, his dogs; Cato and Seamus, as well as many more cherished family members and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph A. Roark, and his brothers-in-law; Robert Parker and Donald Wilson. Frank's compassion, sense of service, and patriotism knew no bounds. Frank served as an infantryman in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division and subsequently as a Green Beret medic and diver in the United States Army 1st Special Forces Group, as Deputy Police Chief of Chelmsford, and as Commander of the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council ("NEMLEC") SWAT team (formerly the Special Operations Unit). A testament to his unparalleled work ethic, Frank owned two successful businesses over the course of his career: Roark Irrigation and Chelmsford Well and Pump. Frank's passions were varied, from marathon running, ice fishing, and storytelling to gardening, beekeeping, and writing. Of all his passions, none was greater than his passion for being surrounded by loved ones. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th St., #6H, New York, NY 10022.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. His funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 18th, at 11:00 am at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Road, Chelmsford. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Burial will be held privately. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 15, 2019