Francis Xavier Coyle



The family of Francis Xavier (Scotty) Coyle of Pittsboro, NC, announces with great sadness his passing at the age of 78 on July 15, 2020 at the SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Healthcare in Pittsboro, NC.



He is predeceased by his parents, Francis and Sheila (Hastings) Coyle, his brother Dominic A. Coyle and his sister Philomena Coyle Hourihan Pickering.



He is survived by his wife Mary Kay (McKnight) Coyle of Pittsboro, NC; three daughters, Kimberly P. Coyle Chouinard (Matthew) of Dunstable, MA; Kelly P. Coyle Cote of North Chelmsford, MA; Kristen E. Coyle Costa (Phillip) of Chelmsford, MA; two stepsons, Michael S. Fetzer (Erin) of Brunswick, GA; Brendon R. Fetzer (Teshia) of Houston, TX; six grandchildren, Nicholas and Mitchell Costa of Chelmsford, MA; Andrea, Benjamin and Samuel Cote of North Chelmsford, MA; Matthew Chouinard of Dunstable, MA; three stepgrandchildren, Camryn and Cade Fetzer of Brunswick, GA; Callen Fetzer of Houston, TX; and by former spouse Patricia A. (Daly) Coyle of Chelmsford, MA.



Originally born in Paisley, Scotland, he immigrated to the United States in 1957 at age 15. In 1962 he proudly became a United States citizen. He attended Boston College in Boston, MA for his undergraduate studies in Mathematics and received a Masters degree in Mathematics at Northeastern University. He served in the United States Army, was promoted to Captain, and received the Army Commendation Medal in 1967 for meritorious service. He was employed as an Engineer at Raytheon Company for most of his professional life.



He enjoyed traveling and meeting people. He was eager to explore different areas of the United States throughout his life, and was particularly fond of the desert southwest and Big Bend National Park. He was active in both the Lions and Kiwanis Clubs. He and his wife Mary Kay served on two humanitarian missions to Jamaica. He sang in a Barbershop harmony group called the Albemarle Sounds. He volunteered as a youth soccer coach when his daughters were young and at the food pantry in later years.



Frank was a kind hearted spirit. When he smiled his eyes twinkled and made others feel comfortable. His legacy is that he respected others and was committed to fairness in all situations.



The family wishes to express profound appreciation to his treating physicians and their staff of the UNC Health Care system and UNC Hospice for their loving and compassionate care during his illness.



In accordance with his wishes, no public services will be held.



Frank may be remembered with a donation to CORA Food Pantry, PO Box 1326, Pittsboro, NC 27312.



Arrangements have been entrusted to American Cremation Services, Durham, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store