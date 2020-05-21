Francisco B. Nunes
St. Anthony's Parish, retired from BU; 85

LOWELL

Francisco, age 85, of Lowell, formerly of Cambridge, died May 18. Beloved husband of the late Maria Noe Nunes; son of the late Francisco Borges and Maria de Lourdes Borges Nunes. Francisco is survived by his son, Frank Nunes and his wife Jenny of Tewksbury; his two grandsons and their girlfriends, Sean Nunes and Chelsea of Lowell, and Ryan Nunes and Paola of Dracut; his sisters Hermínia Martins, of Cambridge, and Fatima Cancela and her husband Artur, of South Lawrence; two sisters-in-law Manuela Nunes of Somerville, and Luiza Jesus and her husband Antonio, of Brockton; a brother-in-law Joao Sales, of Canada; and many nieces and nephews throughout Terceira, Canada, and United States. He was also the brother of the late Antonio Nunes, brother-in-law of the late Maria Luz Sales, Manuel Martins, Emeligana and Manuel Coute, and Manuel Sousa.

Arrangements

Due to MA state regulations during the covid-19 pandemic, his private burial took place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Tewksbury. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Anthony Church in Lowell. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nunes family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.dana-farber.org are encouraged. For e-condolences visit: www.legacy.com For Complete Obituary visit: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
