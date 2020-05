BillericaFrank A. Bunker Sr., age 84, a resident of Billerica, passed away on April 29, 2020. Born in Billerica on May 2, 1935, he was a son of the late Edgar and Elizabeth C. (White) Bunker.He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver.He is survived by two sons and a daughter in law, Frank and Carol Bunker of Tyngsborough and Scott and Bunker of Manchester, NH; two grandchildren and his former spouse, Catherine V. (Rich) Gay.BUNKER – According to his wishes, Funeral Services and Burial took place privately in Central Cemetery, Dunstable. Those wishing may make a donation in his memory to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com