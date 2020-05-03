Frank A. Bunker
1935 - 2020
Billerica

Frank A. Bunker Sr., age 84, a resident of Billerica, passed away on April 29, 2020. Born in Billerica on May 2, 1935, he was a son of the late Edgar and Elizabeth C. (White) Bunker.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter in law, Frank and Carol Bunker of Tyngsborough and Scott and Bunker of Manchester, NH; two grandchildren and his former spouse, Catherine V. (Rich) Gay.

BUNKER – According to his wishes, Funeral Services and Burial took place privately in Central Cemetery, Dunstable. Those wishing may make a donation in his memory to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Frank A. Bunker Sr.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.
