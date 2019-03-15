Frank A. Crowther

Loving Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Friend U. S. Army Veteran



Mr. Frank A. Crowther, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died March 11, 2019 at the Edith Nourse Rogers V. A. Hospital, Bedford, after a brief illness, aged 63 years.



Born in Lowell, January 13, 1956, a son of the late Richard M. and Marion L. (Norton) Crowther. He received his early education in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1974.



He was married to Sharon K. LaFortune, with whom they had five children - triplet boys and twin girls.



Mr. Crowther enlisted in the U. S. Army, and was stationed at TUSLOG DET4, Sinope, Turkey. He returned to the U. S. in 1978 and served with the Special Security Group at the Pentagon. He received the Legion of Merit Award, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Sharpshooter Qualification Badge (M-16).



Frank became associated with the VA Hospital in Bedford, MA in 1983, where he was employed as a Fiscal Clerk and Nursing Assistant and for over 30 years.



Mr. Crowther was a man of faith. He attended Calvary Baptist Church as a young boy.



Frank was a devoted and proud father who enjoyed watching his children play many sports, including baseball, basketball, wrestling, cross country, and soccer, and was their number one fan. He also enjoyed going to Disney World and spending time at the ocean and lakes of New Hampshire. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends.



Sadly, on January 25, 2011, his teenaged son, Dan, died from injuries sustained in a tragic snowboarding accident at Mount Wachusett. Frank, along with Sharon, was instrumental in establishing the Daniel Crowther Memorial Scholarship Fund in 2011, which continues to help local high school students attend college.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon K. LaFortune; two sons, Tyler F. and Chad M. Crowther; two daughters, Lauren J. and Elizabeth M. Crowther; five brothers, his twin, John B. Crowther of Venice, Florida, William M. Crowther of Rochester, NY, Richard M. Crowther of Bradenton, Florida, James D. Crowther and his wife Gail (Bassett) of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Thomas N. Crowther and his wife Carol (Wiley) of Port Charlotte, Florida. Also a niece, several nephews and Godchildren. A granddaughter due to arrive this summer. Also by his brothers-in-law; Steven LaFortune and his wife Georgina (Betses) and Gary LaFortune. He was the father of the late Daniel R. Crowther.



CROWTHER - In Bedford, MA, March 11, 2019. Frank A. Crowther, of Lowell, aged 63 years. Friends will be received at the Calvary Baptist Church, 60 Hastings St., Lowell, on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Daniel Crowther Memorial Scholarship, c/o the Greater Lowell Community Foundation, 100 Merrimack St., Ste. 202, Lowell, MA 01852, or, to the Calvary Baptist Church. Arrangements are in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Frank's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.