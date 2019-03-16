Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
60 Hastings St.
Lowell, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
60 Hastings St.
Lowell, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
St. Mary Cemetery
90 River Road
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Frank A. Crowther Obituary
Loving Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Friend

In Bedford, MA, March 11, 2019. Frank A. Crowther, of Lowell, aged 63 years. U. S. Army Veteran. Friends will be received at the Calvary Baptist Church, 60 Hastings St., Lowell, on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Daniel Crowther Memorial Scholarship, c/o the Greater Lowell Community Foundation, 100 Merrimack St., Ste. 202, Lowell, MA 01852, or, to the Calvary Baptist Church. Arrangements are in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Frank's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 16, 2019
