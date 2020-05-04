Frank A. Lysik, of Lowell, died April 26, 2020 at the Bedford VA hospital, two months shy of his 100th birthday. Born June 20, 1920 in Amesbury, MA, a son of Stanley and Heleine (Sera) Lysik. After graduating from Amesbury High, he worked for Amesbury Metal Products, and later enlisted in the U. S. Army, serving with the 3rd Armed Division. He participated in five campaigns throughout Europe, and received the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon with 5 Service Stars. As he wished, Mr. Lysik was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, Amesbury. MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun from May 4 to May 31, 2020.