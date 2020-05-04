Frank A. Lysik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank A. Lysik, of Lowell, died April 26, 2020 at the Bedford VA hospital, two months shy of his 100th birthday. Born June 20, 1920 in Amesbury, MA, a son of Stanley and Heleine (Sera) Lysik. After graduating from Amesbury High, he worked for Amesbury Metal Products, and later enlisted in the U. S. Army, serving with the 3rd Armed Division. He participated in five campaigns throughout Europe, and received the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon with 5 Service Stars. As he wished, Mr. Lysik was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, Amesbury. MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 4 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved