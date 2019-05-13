|
|
Frank Anthony Stasi Jr.
of North Chelmsford
The Stasi Family of North Chelmsford is saddened to announce the loss of a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Frank passed away at home on Sunday, May 12, 2019, after a very brief battle of Pancreatic Cancer at age 77.
Frank recently retired from The MITRE Corporation after 34 years and was a 25 year U.S. Navy Veteran.
Lorri, Ryan, Lindsey, and Jason will honor Frank's wishes for no services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made as a donation to the Lowell Humane Society in memory of Frank for his love of all animals.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2019