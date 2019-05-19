|
of Lowell LOWELL Frank C. Peters, age 86, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at D'Youville Senior Care, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Frances B. Peters, who passed away in 1989.
Born in Lowell, MA, on December 26, 1932, he was a son of the late Charles and Marietta (Brunelle) Peters. Frank attended Lowell High School, and was a graduate of the class of 1950. Following his education, he joined the United States Navy, and served during the Korean War. After his time in the service, Frank worked as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service, mostly in the Lowell area. He retired from the Post Office in 1981 and worked security for UMass Lowell for about 10 years.
In his free time, Frank enjoyed watching baseball and football, as well as riding motorcycles. There was little else he enjoyed more though, than watching The Big Bang Theory, it was his truest obsession.
Frank is survived by his two beloved children, Charles F. Peters and his wife Andrea of Chelmsford, and Deborah St. Armand and her fiancé Andrew Smethurst of Tyngsboro; his two grandchildren, Jerron St. Armand and Justine St. Armand, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Frank was the brother of the late Frederick "Fritz" Peters. PETERS Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, May 20, from 5 pm until 7 pm. Frank's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at 10:30 am, at St. Joseph's Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Frank's honor to The , 3 Speen St., Unit 250, Framingham, MA. 01701. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home".
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2019