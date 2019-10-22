Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Rita's Parish
159 Mammoth Rd.
Lowell, MA
View Map
1945 - 2019
Frank D. Zeoli Obituary
LOWELL

Frank D. Zeoli, Jr., age 74, passed away on October 20, 2019 at Fairhaven Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Joanne (Russo) Zeoli, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage.

Born in Revere, MA on March 26, 1945, he was a son of the late Frank D. and Concetta (Castiello) Zeoli. Frank worked for Kool Ray Sunglasses as a manufacturer, before going on to work as a driver for Avis Car Renal.

In his free time, Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and catching up on Boston sports. He was a huge fan of the Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots, and never missed a game.

Besides his dear wife, Frank is survived by his son, Frank Zeoli, II of Peabody, Lynn Fire Fighter; his sister, Angela Dimare and her husband Salvatore of Peabody; his two grandsons, Anthony Joseph Zeoli and Nikolas James Zeoli, both of Dracut, as well as many other friends and relatives.

Zeoli

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, October 24 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Funeral Service will take place on Friday, October 25 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Rita's Parish, 159 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Frank Zeoli, Jr., 74
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
