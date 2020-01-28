|
Frank Edward Forester
of Hudson, NH; 93
Frank Edward Forester, 93, of Hudson, NH, passed away at his winterhome in Boca Raton, FL, on January 12, 2020.
Frank was born April 27, 1926 in Woburn, MA to Saverio and Maria (Terrograsso) Forester. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his son Jay Forester and wife Janice of Laconia, NH and daughter Cynthia Adams of Dracut, MA. Five grandchildren: Sheena Forester and Fiancé Jonas Scott of Billerica, MA, Brian Adams of Tewksbury, MA, Christopher Adams and wife Jeanelle of Chelmsford, MA, Brian Friese and wife Katrina of Bow, NH and Lisa Raiche and husband Michael of Hooksett, NH. Six great-grandchildren: Michael and Hailee Adams, Alex and Adam Friese and Makayla and Landon Raiche.
A time of gathering will be held on Feb 1, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Cremation Society of NH, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH.
Memorial Donations can be made to in lieu of flowers.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 28, 2020