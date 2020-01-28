Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Forester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Edward Forester


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Edward Forester Obituary
Frank Edward Forester
of Hudson, NH; 93

Frank Edward Forester, 93, of Hudson, NH, passed away at his winterhome in Boca Raton, FL, on January 12, 2020.

Frank was born April 27, 1926 in Woburn, MA to Saverio and Maria (Terrograsso) Forester. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his son Jay Forester and wife Janice of Laconia, NH and daughter Cynthia Adams of Dracut, MA. Five grandchildren: Sheena Forester and Fiancé Jonas Scott of Billerica, MA, Brian Adams of Tewksbury, MA, Christopher Adams and wife Jeanelle of Chelmsford, MA, Brian Friese and wife Katrina of Bow, NH and Lisa Raiche and husband Michael of Hooksett, NH. Six great-grandchildren: Michael and Hailee Adams, Alex and Adam Friese and Makayla and Landon Raiche.

A time of gathering will be held on Feb 1, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Cremation Society of NH, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH.

Memorial Donations can be made to in lieu of flowers.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -