Frank Greatorex
formerly of Chelmsford, MA; 85
Frank Greatorex, 85, of Waldoboro, Maine, passed away at the Sussman House on November 13, 2019. He was a treasured husband, dad, step-dad, grand-dad and friend who lived an abundant and giving life. From humble beginning in Harrison, NJ, he later served as an Officer and Navigator in the US Air Force. He successfully graduated with an Engineering degree from MIT after which he forged an impressive career in designing and analyzing computer languages. In Chelmsford, MA, he helped raise three beautiful and accomplished children: David, Donna and Paul. He served in this community with various Scouting programs and within the Unitarian Church. Later in life he and wife Ardy, created a blended family, which then included April, Heather and Kristen. In retirement, he loved his pursuits of cooking, entertaining, sewing, carpentry and sailing. He did everything in life to its fullest.
He loved most laughing and telling stories with his six children and their spouses: David & Pat Greatorex, Donna & Mark Cote, Paul & Lisa Greatorex, April Adams and Dave Silverstein, Heather & Mark McKeown, and Kristen & Dave Scott; plus his nine grandchildren: Alexandria, Rachel, Erin, Sean, Trey, Toby, Finn, Ryan and Aria and his extended grandchildren: Nicholas
and Patrick Cote.
A memorial service to pay tribute to his exceptional life is planned for the summer. Donations can be made in his memory to the Sussman House (a facility for hospice patients), c/o PenBay Waldo Healthcare Foundation, 22 White Street, Rockland, ME 04841.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 20, 2019